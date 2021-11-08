Sara Khan on her role in web show 'The Guilt'

- Advertisement -

Actress Sara Khan, known for her roles in a number of television shows, has opened up on playing a beautiful married woman in the web series ‘The Guilt’. The story revolves around an extramarital affair of Sara’s on-screen character.

Speaking about her role, the ‘Santoshi Maa-Sunayein Vrat Kathayein’ actress says: “My character ‘Saru’ is an extremely beautiful girl who is married in a royal family. Her marriage is on the rocks and she gets into an illicit affair with her husband’s childhood friend. This role is a completely different one from my previous characters and I hope the audience loves my performance.” The series also stars Rahat Kazmi in the lead role playing the character of ‘SP Pratap Singh’.

- Advertisement -

The story revolves around ‘Pratap’ who is married to an extremely beautiful girl ‘Saru’ played by Sara. ‘Pratap’ belongs to a royal house of Kashmir. It is a story that will bring out different issues and problems related to married life and also depict complicated relationships.

On sharing screen with Sara, co-star Rahat Kazmi says: “Sara is an extremely talented professional. She comes with a lot of experience and it shows in her work. My character Pratap is going through a rough patch in his marriage. How he deals with the challenging situations in life and how he stands beside his wife unconditionally is something many can learn.”

- Advertisement -

‘The Guilt’ is produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq and Zeba Sajid in association with Sara Khan and directed by Rajesh Khajuria. The web series is streaming on ShemarooMe, JioCinema and Airtel Xtreme.