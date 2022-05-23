scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Gul Khan on 'Aashiqana': There is love, passion, action and grit

Gul Khan talks about her upcoming show 'Aashiqana' which is a romantic thriller starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in lead roles.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Director and producer Gul Khan talks about her upcoming show ‘Aashiqana’ which is a romantic thriller starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in lead roles.

Talking about the show, Gul says: “I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for my first digital series ‘Aashiqana’. I am back as the series director in the show.”

- Advertisement -

The story revolves around the life of a girl, a police officer and a wanted serial killer.

She adds: “The unique story goes beyond two star-crossed lovers and takes on society’s patriarchal setup. There is love, passion, action and grit that brings out the never-ending fight for justice and resolution in traumatized lives.”

- Advertisement -

Gul Khan directorial, ‘Aashiqana’ also features Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey and Pankaj Singh among others. It will be streaming from June 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNearly 5L counterfeit printing products worth Rs 40 cr seized in India
Next articleJoe Alwyn shares his experience of working with the phenomenal director Lenny Abrahamson
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Malavika Mohanan

Ananya Panday

Nazriya Nazim

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,660FansLike
52,178FollowersFollow
7,059FollowersFollow
59,993FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US