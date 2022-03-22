- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Guns & Gulaabs' character looks set roadmap for pulpy series

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

The first look of the upcoming OTT series titled ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The series brings together three powerhouse talents of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav, who will be headlining the project along with an ensemble cast.

The series, a Netflix original, has been produced under Raj & DK’s banner, D2R Films, and is inspired by the misfits of the world. The streaming giant shared the character looks of all three actors on its social media handles. This series will also see actors Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in central roles.

- Advertisement -

Made on the lines of pulp genre, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is touted to be a deliciously wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller, while effortlessly lacing it with Raj & DK’s brand of humour.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePriyanka Chopra and Zendaya collaborates with Blackpink’s Lisa for a brand campaign
Next article'Gully Boy' rapper MC Tod Fod passes away; Zoya, Ranveer, Siddhant condole demise
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Sidharth Shukla

Pooja Hegde

Rubina Dilaik

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,202FansLike
50,391FollowersFollow
6,861FollowersFollow
59,576FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US