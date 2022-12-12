scorecardresearch
‘Half Pants Full Pants’, a nostalgic ride about imagination, adventures, and the magic of childhood

By Glamsham Editorial
V K Prakash Half Pants Full Pants

Prime Video today announced the premiere of its latest comedy-drama, Half Pants Full Pants on the service from December 16. The eight-episode light-hearted series showcases joyful moments from one’s childhood and promises to be a delightful nostalgic ride. Produced by OML Studios and directed by V K Prakash, the series stars child actors Ashwanth Ashokkumar and Kartik Vijan along with renowned actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Sonali Kulkarni.

Adapted from Anand Suspi’s eponymous book, Half Pants Full Pants is set in a small town in South India, before the age of internet and mobiles, where the adventurous and ambitious 7-year-old boy Anand aka Dabba lives. He along with his friend, the obedient and well-mannered Giddi go on adventures that will warm audiences’ hearts and make them miss the good old simple days of mischief and innocence.

“Half Pants Full Pants is an experience that takes us back to a simpler time where life was untouched by technology and yet sparkling with wonder. Through the story of Dabba, his family, and friends the series captures the magic of childhood in a period without phones or the internet – an unhurried pace of life that we often yearn for,” said director V K Prakash about the series. He continued, “The cast and crew unanimously gravitated towards telling this story because of its simplicity and innocence. We cannot wait to share this with the world.”

“We are extremely excited to associate with Prime Video for this series and take it to audiences across the world. Half Pants Full Pants is a wholesome show that will resonate with viewers because of its universal theme of exploring childhood nostalgia in the 1980s,” said Akansh Gaur, Creative Head of OTT Content, OML Entertainment. “The joy of discovery and the fickleness of dreams told through the eyes of a 7-year-old is something that we believe will engage viewers. We are looking forward to everyone being taken back to the warmth of their childhood by watching this show.”

Half Pants Full Pants will premiere on December 16 on Prime Video.

