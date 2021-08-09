Hansal Mehta to judge talent hunt ‘Main Bhi Superstar’

- Advertisement -

Noted filmmaker Hansal Mehta has been roped in as a judge for a talent hunt initiative titled #MainBhiSuperstar. The initiative is being hosted by MX TakaTak to celebrate the platform’s one-year milestone.

Talking about the same, Hansal Mehta shared: “#MainBhiSuperstar is a perfect opportunity for talent from across the country that seek ways to make a name in the industry. I look forward to being a part of this exciting journey and picking three remarkable actors from the entries.”

“Kudos to MX TakTak for bringing forth one of this talent hunt initiatives in the user-generated content space. I’ve always believed in the power of talent and the advent of such platforms gives talent a great opportunity to flourish,” he added.

#MainBhiSuperstar challenge requires participants to submit their short video clips on the app acting out their favorite scene from any film in their own unique ways.

Hansal Mehta will shortlist the top three creators who will get a chance to be featured in a web series on MX Player.