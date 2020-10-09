Advtg.
Home OTT News

Hari Singh Nalwa’s life to be adapted into series, film

By Glamsham Editorial
Hari Singh Nalwa's life to be adapted into series, film
Hari Singh Nalwa's life to be adapted into series, film
Advtg.

The life of Sikh Khalsa commander Hari Singh Nalwa is set to be the subject of a web series and a film.

The project is based on the book, “Hari Singh Nalwa: Champion Of The Khalsaji (1791-1837)”, by Vanit Nalwa, who is a seventh in line direct descendent of the late warrior.

“It is a story waiting to be told. It is a story of empowerment, courage, loyalty and complete dedication to the cause of the nation,” said Vanit Nalwa.

Advtg.

The rights of the book has been acquired by Almighty Motion Picture. “It’s the biggest pride for any Sikh to get an opportunity to even be a tiny part of a project on S. Hari Singh Nalwa ji. Every country of the world through the medium of visual, showcase their legends and I think it is time for us to go on forefront… Not only in India but the whole world should know that there were Generals like S. Hari Singh Nalwa Saheb who never lost a single battle,” said producer Prabhleen Kaur.  –ians/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRishina Kandhari: Promoting better mental health is important
Next articleSaqib Saleem plays ‘himself’ in ‘Comedy Couple’
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Hari Singh Nalwa's life to be adapted into series, film 1

DDCA elections countermanded by returning officer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) This month's elections to six posts of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have been countermanded due to...
Hari Singh Nalwa's life to be adapted into series, film 2

Our batting needs to click, says Steve Smith

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker Rajamouli

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of 'Genda phool'

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of ‘Genda...

'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release as cinemas reopen on Oct 15

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's blunder draws Salman Khan's attention

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan’s blunder draws Salman Khan’s attention

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks