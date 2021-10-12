Harish Kalyan, Priya Bhavani Shankar starrer ‘Oh Manapenne’ releasing on 22nd Oct.

- Advertisement -

Discover the power of love through the journey of growth and happiness. Disney+ Hotstar brings the highly awaited romantic comedy, ‘Oh Manapenne’. Helmed by debutant director Kaarthikk Sundar, this warm tale about love and relationships stars the talented Tamil actors Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavanishankar.

The protagonists meet in an arranged marriage setup and a comedy of errors leads them to figure their lives out and start a business together. The highly anticipated ‘Oh Manapenne’, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster hit ‘Pelli Choopulu’, takes the audiences on a journey of love, laughter and understanding, through the story of two oddballs Karthik and Shruthi.

Actors Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar portray the characters of two independent youngsters looking to find their footing by setting up their businesses and managing their personal lives. The loving tale comes to life with Vishal Chandrashekhar’s heartfelt music, and Krishnan Vasant’s cinematography candidly captures the rollercoaster ride of emotions and fun throughout the narrative. The family entertainer Oh Manapenne will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on the 22nd of October.

Talking about his debut project, director Kaarthikk Sundar said, “Oh Manapenne is a dream come true for me, and we are excited to share this true family entertainer with the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar. The narrative deals with emotions very real to our everyday life in a fun, light-hearted manner. The film is a remake of a popular Telugu film, but the reappropriation of the story and the portrayal of lead characters by actors like Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar make this a fresh take on a popular film.”

Adding to the same, lead actor, Harish Kalyan said, “I thoroughly enjoyed watching Pelli Choopulu and I am glad that I am playing a character that’s so simple but unique. The plot and this character needed a touch of aspiration and simplicity to it, and director Kaarthikk Sundar has been successful in doing justice to the story and working with us on our characters in a way that the audiences find the connection.”

Actor Priya Bhavani Shankar, who plays the female lead in the film, said, “My character Shruthi in Oh Manapenne is an independent, educated woman who is not scared to dream big. She has had her share of learnings in her path. Her vulnerability and her will to stand against the world to achieve her dreams enticed me to play this character. Shruthi is the quintessential girl-next-door, but her ambition drives her.”

Karthik and Shruthi are contrasting strangers who meet at their matchmaking ceremony. Following a series of comical events, they both get stuck in Shruthi’s room along with her young nephew. To pass the time and avoid awkwardness, they start talking about their lives and their respective passions. Eventually, the parents manage to get the door unlocked, and it is revealed to them both that Karthik has accidentally come to the wrong house! After this accidental-rendezvous, what makes Karthik & Shruthi team-up, still… to become more than successful business partners in this coming-of-age tale of friendship & romance forms the crest of the story. Opposites DO attract!