Harshvardhan Kapoor credits trolls for his achievement

Harshvardhan Kapoor celebrated his achievement as a producer and even gave some credit to his trolls for helping him reach there. Harsh’s last release ‘Thar’, which starred him alongside his father Anil Kapoor among others, also marked his debut as a producer with the Netflix film. He recently shared a note praising the film and his team after it was touted as one of the best OTT releases this year.

On Thursday, a list of the most-liked Direct-To-OTT Hindi films of 2022, based on audience engagement was released. A Thursday, Forensic, and Kaun Pravin Tambe? emerged as the top three films in the list, followed by ‘Thar’ in the fourth position. ‘Darlings’, ‘Jogi’, ‘Cuttputli’, ‘Dasvi’, ‘Jaadugar’, and ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ were the next films in the top 10 list.

Harshvardhan Kapoor took to his Twitter account on Friday to react to his film making the list and shared a message for his trolls. Starting his message with folded-hands and hearts emoji, the actor-producer wrote, “This is great.. despite the violence in our film that can be a no no for many types of viewers we’re very high on the charts for this year! Huge achievement for the entire team of #Thar- my first film as producer. I’d like to thank the trolls for free motivation.”

His fans supported him over his tweet and praised his film. One wrote, “You were amazing in Thar, really liked your grounded performance.” Another commented, “I really enjoyed Thar and I’m glad you’re not afraid to walk your own path in a time when a lot of others try to copy/paste everything and everyone. Keep it up!”

Thar, directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Harsh and Anil Kapoor, also starred Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh and released on Netflix on May 6. The western noir thriller follows Harsh’s Siddharth Kumar, a mysterious antique dealer as he travels through Munabao, a remote Rajasthani village situated in the Thar desert near the Pakistan border, that has been rocked recently by violent killings.

Right from the beginning of his career, Harsh has made interesting choices – He followed up his debut film Rakeysh Mehra’s Mirzya with Vikram Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero which attained cult status, followed by a scene stealing turn in Motwane’s AK vs AK. He also worked with acclaimed filmmaker Vasan Bala, in the much anticipated segment of the film Ray’s “Spotlight” and he later acted and produced Netflix’s Thar.