ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Hello Charlie trailer: Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff in a comedy of errors

Starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, introducing Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure among others, Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the rib-tickling trailer of the upcoming family and kids’ entertainer Hello Charlie, starring Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain and debutant Shlokka Pandit along with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the trailer of Hello Charlie introduces us to the bizarre world of an adventure comedy, showcasing the funny antics and chemistry between the gorilla Toto and the simpleton Charlie (Aadar Jain).

Taking us through an immersive journey when a billionaire’s escape results in a series of comedy of errors and strange situations, Hello Charlie is sure to leave the audience in splits.

Speaking on the trailer, actor Jackie Shroff said, “While I have always enjoyed working in a comedy film, one must know that doing films in this genre is never an easy task. Credit goes to the director and his brilliant team of technicians, making such a difficult film so effortless. Having said that, it was really fun working on Hello Charlie along with such a talented cast and crew. It was the perfect balance as Farhan, Ritesh and Pankaj are some of the finest creators in the industry, while it was lovely working with Aadar and Shlokka. The energy they bring on the set is simply simple and remarkable and endearing. We are glad that the film is having a global release on Amazon Prime Video that will see cinephiles across the world laugh out loud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing his excitement on the trailer launch, actor Aadar Jain said, “I am super thrilled that the trailer is finally out and the audience can finally see a glimpse of the world of Hello Charlie. I had a great time working with Jackie sir, Farhan sir, Ritesh sir, Pankaj sir, Shlokka and everyone else who was part of the team. We have made this film with all our heart and sincerity and we hope that everyone enjoys the trailer as well as the movie when it comes out on Amazon Prime Video on April 9th, 2021.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEmraan Hashmi on ‘Serial Kisser’ tag: People don’t address me that way anymore
Next articleThalaivi Dialogues: Kangana Ranaut’s powerful dialogues
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Suraj Sharma shares what inspired his character in 'The Illegal'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Suraj Sharma says the story of his new film "The Illegal" is a lot similar to his personal...
Read more
News

The Illegal: Small film, big impact (IANS Review; Rating: * * * and 1/2)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Illegal (film on Amazon Prime); Cast: Suraj Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Adil Hussain, Neelima Azim, Iqbal Theba, Hannah Masi, Jay Ali; Direction: Danish...
Read more
Technology

Amazon names Adam Selipsky as new AWS head

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) Amazon has appointed Salesforce executive Adam Selipsky as new head of its Cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates