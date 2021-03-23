Hello Charlie trailer: Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff in a comedy of errors

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the rib-tickling trailer of the upcoming family and kids’ entertainer Hello Charlie, starring Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain and debutant Shlokka Pandit along with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the trailer of Hello Charlie introduces us to the bizarre world of an adventure comedy, showcasing the funny antics and chemistry between the gorilla Toto and the simpleton Charlie (Aadar Jain).

Taking us through an immersive journey when a billionaire’s escape results in a series of comedy of errors and strange situations, Hello Charlie is sure to leave the audience in splits.

Speaking on the trailer, actor Jackie Shroff said, “While I have always enjoyed working in a comedy film, one must know that doing films in this genre is never an easy task. Credit goes to the director and his brilliant team of technicians, making such a difficult film so effortless. Having said that, it was really fun working on Hello Charlie along with such a talented cast and crew. It was the perfect balance as Farhan, Ritesh and Pankaj are some of the finest creators in the industry, while it was lovely working with Aadar and Shlokka. The energy they bring on the set is simply simple and remarkable and endearing. We are glad that the film is having a global release on Amazon Prime Video that will see cinephiles across the world laugh out loud.”

Sharing his excitement on the trailer launch, actor Aadar Jain said, “I am super thrilled that the trailer is finally out and the audience can finally see a glimpse of the world of Hello Charlie. I had a great time working with Jackie sir, Farhan sir, Ritesh sir, Pankaj sir, Shlokka and everyone else who was part of the team. We have made this film with all our heart and sincerity and we hope that everyone enjoys the trailer as well as the movie when it comes out on Amazon Prime Video on April 9th, 2021.”