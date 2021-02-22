ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Hemal Ingle feared about ‘Sairat’ star Akash Thosar

Hemal Ingle has revealed that she initially thought actor Akash Thosar would not be a friendly person

By Glamsham Editorial
Hemal Ingle and Sairat' star Akash Thosar
Hemal Ingle and Akash Thosar
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 22: Actress Hemal Ingle has revealed that she initially thought actor Akash Thosar would not be a friendly person, especially given the success he had tasted with his debut film Sairat. However, Hemal’s perception about Akash changed after meeting him.

Hemal and Akash share the screen in the upcoming web series “1962: The War In The Hills”. Hemal plays Radha, who gets engaged to her childhood friend Kishan, a C-Company battalion soldier essayed by Akash in the 10-episode war drama.

“Before I met Akash, I thought he wasn’t going to be a friendly person, especially after the kind of success he attained with Sairat. I expected him to be intimidating and assumed that I would have to be well-behaved around him. But my entire perception of him was shattered on the very first day and we hit it off instantly. He is super adventurous and quite a simple person who has inspired me to just be myself,” Hemal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Akash always makes sure that the people who he is working with are comfortable around him, from the cast to the crew, everyone! Which really helped me during the shooting of 1962: The War in the Hills. So, the best way to describe my equation with Akash is that I have found a great friend in him,” the actress added.

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial series features an ensemble cast including Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas, Rohan Gandotra, Annup Sonii, Meiyang Chang, Mahie Gill and Rochelle Rao.

The series has been shot in the high terrain of Ladakh and remote villages across India. It will stream on Disney + Hotstar VIP and Disney + Hotstar Premium from February 26.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTaapsee Pannu to star opposite Pratik Gandhi in ‘WOH LADKI HAI KAHAAN?’
Next articleRoohi – Panghat Song Lyrics starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mahie Gill gets emotional reuniting with Abhay Deol

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Reuniting with Abhay Deol 12 years after Dev.D was an emotional moment for Mahie Gill
Read more
News

Mahesh Manjrekar’s take on OTT censorship

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mahesh Manjrekar feels filmmakers should be responsible and not take advantage of lack of censorship in the digital space.
Read more
News

What made Sumeet Vyas feel like acting in a play?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sumeet Vyas felt like he was acting in a play because both Manjrekar and he come from a theatre background
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Dev DD season 2 talks about female foeticide and LGBTQ

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) The just-released second season of the popular web series "Dev DD" touches upon subjects like female foeticide and LGBTQ.Lead...
Mahesh Manjrekar's take on OTT censorship

Mahesh Manjrekar’s take on OTT censorship

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja's 'Namaste Wahala' Poster

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja: OTT helps budding filmmakers find voice

Sumeet Vyas

What made Sumeet Vyas feel like acting in a play?

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai 2

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai 2.0 is...

Female-centric themes rule new-age OTT space

Female-centric themes rule new-age OTT space

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021