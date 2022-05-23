- Advertisement -

Hina Khan is making every moment of her time at the Cannes Film Festival count and how. After making a striking red carpet appearance earlier this week, the actress unveiled the poster of her second film Country Of Blind at the Indian Pavilion of the Cannes Film Festival.

Hina shared the news on her Instagram and captioned, “It’s not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent Filmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story. As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons then I can write now. First look of our creative leap of faith ‘Country of Blind’ was unveiled in the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 – Indian Pavilion. @festivaldecannes Directed by the talented @rahatkazmi Co-Produced by #HirosFaarBetterFilms @hirosfbf Congratulations team @shoib_nikash_shah @rockyj1 @namita_lal @zebasajid2 @tariqkhanfilms @jraiofficial @anushkasen0408 @inaamulhaq_official @imhusseinkhan @ahmerhaiderofficial @pinku_chauhan_8 #PradhyumanSingh @heenaalad @sachinmakeupartist1 @saba_hair_makeupartist

The poster of Country of Blind looks promising and something very unique. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent.

The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the “seniors” in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Check out Hina Khan releases the poster of her upcoming film Country of Blind below: