Teaser of Anirban Bhattacharya’s ‘Mandaar’ released

hoichoi World Classics – a new category that has drawn interest amongst the audience. The first series to come under this category is ‘Mandaar’, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The first look of Mandaar was a concept poster showcasing nothing but a seascape with a bloody hand and a black cat.

Recently, as hoichoi stepped into its 5th year, an intriguing motion poster was launched with the faces of the lead cast for the first time – popular theatre actor Debasish Mondal as Mandaar (Macbeth) and the exceptional actor Sohini Sarkar as Laili (Lady Macbeth).

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, hoichoi finally launched the much-anticipated teaser of its first World Classic.

The teaser, with its piercing visuals, at a stroke takes the audience to the wave-full world of Gailpur and its people through the glimpses of its various characters along with a captivating recital by Debesh Roychowdhury, who also essays a prominent role in the series, however, which character he will be playing hasn’t been revealed yet. With the awakening of the ocean, the teaser makes the audiences sit tight for the legendary power play and betrayals of Macbeth to unfold in today’s Mandaar.

With this series, for the first time, the audience is going to witness Anirban Bhattacharya not only as an actor but also as a director.

Excited about his first creation as a director, Anirban Bhattacharya said, “Creating an adaptation that is based on a work of this stature, has given me a roller coaster of emotions. I felt supremely excited as well as immensely fearful when I initially decided to take on Macbeth and shape it through my lenses and present it as my first ever directorial project.”

He further said, “Now, when I see what came out of this attempt of mine, I feel nothing but grateful towards everything and everyone who made ‘Mandaar’ what it is today. I’m also delighted that I could make this World Classic with hoichoi that has been like a home to me for years now. I’m really looking forward to its release!”