Horror film ‘The Vigil’ to have digital release

The horror film “The Vigil” is slated to release on OTT in India on July 9. The film stars Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig and Malky Goldman, and is written and directed by Keith Thomas.

“The Vigil” is about a man named Yakov who is hired by his old Rabbi to watch over the body of a recently deceased community member and has to survive a night tormented by a demon.

The horror film comes from Blumhouse Productions, makers of films such as the “Paranormal Activity” franchise, “The Invisible Man”, the “Insidious” franchise, “The Purge” franchise, the “Halloween” franchise, the “Happy Death Day” franchise, “Split”, “Glass” and the “Ouija” franchise among others.

PictureWorks has acquired the rights to the film, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

“From start to end, ‘The Vigil’ gives its viewers a fresh and an interesting perspective,” claimed a spokesperson at PictureWorks.

Talking about their latest movie acquisition, a spokesperson at PictureWorks said, “We at PictureWorks thrive to bring forth first-class films to the Indian audiences. From start to end, The Vigil gives its viewers a fresh and interesting perspective. With an incredibly promising premise, we are sure that the Indian audiences, and especially the true fans of Horror will thoroughly enjoy the experience of watching this new film on Amazon Prime Video.”

THE VIGIL is set to release on Amazon Prime Video in Original English version with Hindi language version on 9th July 2021.