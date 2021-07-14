Hostel Daze S2 has more fun but double the trouble

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video announced season two of the much-loved Amazon Original Hostel Daze. The trailer that dropped today, offers a sneak peek into the new fun adventures, unlimited masti and madness of next semester. Created by TVF, written by Harish Peddinti, Saurabh Khanna, Suprith Kundar, and directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, the quirky comedy-drama features young talent including Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay, and Shubham Gaur.

In the trailer, we witness the 6 juniors – Ankit, Jaat, Chirag, Jhantoo, Akanksha and Nabomita – are now seniors. They embark on a new journey – entering the second year of college and exploring the notorious and ever-challenging life in a college hostel. Packed with twists and turns and highs and lows, Hostel Daze Season 2 will ensure a ride that is fun, fulfilling, and delivers high doses of nostalgia!

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever, said, “Hostel Daze chronicles the chaos, the friendships, the struggles that encapsulate the life of every hosteler in India through some genuine characters, who most of us have encountered in our lives. We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for the second season of the show and further strengthen our partnership in bringing engaging homegrown stories. The series has been developed by the core team at TVF, written by Harish, Saurabh & Suprith and helmed by Amir and Sangram, who also started their career in writing and direction respectively at TVF itself. The series has been performed by some brilliant young talent who with their inimitable styles have managed to secure a fan base for the show. We hope the audiences enjoy the second season as much as we did creating it.”

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, “Comedy has always been one of the most enjoyed content genres by Prime Members. We have witnessed tremendous success for our comedy titles like Chacha VidhayakHai Humare, Panchayat and the first season of Hostel Daze. We are thrilled to bring a fun-filled second chapter of Hostel Dazewith double the quirk and humour, while keeping the essence of hostel life authentic. At Amazon Prime Video, we are committed to delivering close to life, relatable, narratives across genres, while keeping in mind the content choices of our audiences across different age groups. Our collaboration with TVF reiterates our continued efforts to bring rioted, relatable, engaging and entertaining stories to young adults everywhere.

Does the ride get smooth for the freshers-turned-seniors?