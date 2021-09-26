HomeOTTNews

Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (Sep 26 – Oct 2)

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Here’s a look at highlight films, shows, and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

Bingo Hell (film on Amazon Prime, October 1)

Cast: L. Scott Caldwell, Adriana Barraza, Joshua Caleb Johnson

Direction: Gigi Saul Guerrero

The American horror film is the fifth instalment in the anthological ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ film series.

Shiddat (film on Disney+ Hotstar, October 1)

Cast: Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty

Direction: Kunal Deshmukh

The plot of the movie will have two parallel stories focusing on the journey of two couples.

–IANS

