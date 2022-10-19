scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
OTTNews

'HOTD' showrunner describes Aegon as an 'unlikely and unwilling king'

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Ryan Condal, the showrunner of the streaming show, “House of the Dragon”, has shared that Aegon II is an unlikely and unwilling king. The narrative course of the show sees Aegon II’s (played by Tom Glynn-Carney), ascension to King of Westeros. Speaking about Aegon II’s bid for King, Ryan said: “I think that’s the big mystery of this episode, which is– who is Aegon, really? Who is this man we’re about to make king?”

Going further, Condal elaborated on the character’s relationship to the throne and King Viserys.

He said: “Aegon is an unlikely and unwilling king. He doesn’t think his father ever really loved him enough or respected him enough to think that he was worthy of the job and much like Daemon, Aegon just wanted to know that Viserys loved him and thought him worthy. He’ll never really get that because his father died before he could say anything.”

Featuring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans, the show has been directed by Clare Kilner, Greg Yaitanes and Geeta Vasant Patel.

“House of the Dragon” finale will be available to stream on October 24 at 6.30 a.m. on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Previous article
Delhi govt bans storage, sale, bursting of crackers; 6 months jail for violation
Next article
ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC take on East Bengal in the battle for first points
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kriti Sanon

Shehnaaz Gill

Ananya Panday

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US