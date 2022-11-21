scorecardresearch
How filmmaker Steven Spielberg inspired ‘Good Night Oppy’

By Glamsham Editorial
Ryan White's ‘Good Night Oppy’ inspired by Steven Spielberg

A strong contender for the Oscars this year, ‘Good Night Oppy’ is the story of ‘Opportunity’, a one-of-its-kind rover created by NASA, fondly called Oppy. Oppy was a rover that was supposed to spend 90 days on Mars but surprisingly stayed for thirteen long years. Created under the banner of Amblin films, E.T., Jurassic Park, Jaws, Schindler’s List fame director Steven Spielberg’s production house, it is also produced by Peter Berg’s company Film 45. ‘Good Night Oppy’ has behind the scenes exclusive footage, interviews and NASA’s cooperation and access to the mission’s archives, all curated to document Oppy and Spirit’s journey in space.

Director Ryan White revealed that Spielberg gave notes to aide White with this E.T.esque documentary. “It was crazy,” White said in a recent interview. “Not to take anything away from other producers, but Spielberg’s notes were one of a kind. They were so incisive. The most important one I got from him was about walking that tightrope of emotion and not manipulating the audience too much,” he further added.

“His notes were incredibly helpful in that way of making sure that the audience does fall in love with the robot without forcing it.” Talking about working in tandem with NASA, White shared, “Spielberg’s name played a huge role in getting NASA onboard… They’re pretty protective.” he added, referring to the World’s biggest Space agency based in the USA.

Good Night Oppy will stream on Prime Video from 23 November.

