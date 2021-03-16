How Priya Banerjee balanced 'Bekaaboo 2' and 'Jamai Raja 2.0'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee has been busy lately, juggling her schedule between the web shows “Bekaaboo 2” and “Jamai Raja 2.0”. She says it was a challenge shooting for the two shows at the same time.

The actress plays the impulsive Kashti in “Bekaaboo 2”. She owns an erotic cake shop and has an illicit affair. In “Jamai Raja 2.0”, Priya plays Ahaana, who is sweet and sassy. Priya says she loved both characters and didn’t want to let go of either.

“I can’t really talk about my characters in either show as it would give away too many spoilers. What I can say is they are two very different roles with very different stories. Aarambhh (Singh) directed ‘Jamai 2.0’ and also ‘Bekaaboo 2’, and he already knew me well, enabling a smooth transition from one role to the next. When it came to deciding whether I could take up the challenge, I thought to myself that opportunities like these are seldom. There was no way I could let go even if it meant working twice as hard,” she says.

The actor feels playing two “diverse” characters shows her “versatility”.

“It was a challenge to switch back and forth between such diverse characters but I guess as an actor it shows versatility,” she says.

–IANS

