ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

How Priya Banerjee balanced 'Bekaaboo 2' and 'Jamai Raja 2.0'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee has been busy lately, juggling her schedule between the web shows “Bekaaboo 2” and “Jamai Raja 2.0”. She says it was a challenge shooting for the two shows at the same time.

The actress plays the impulsive Kashti in “Bekaaboo 2”. She owns an erotic cake shop and has an illicit affair. In “Jamai Raja 2.0”, Priya plays Ahaana, who is sweet and sassy. Priya says she loved both characters and didn’t want to let go of either.

“I can’t really talk about my characters in either show as it would give away too many spoilers. What I can say is they are two very different roles with very different stories. Aarambhh (Singh) directed ‘Jamai 2.0’ and also ‘Bekaaboo 2’, and he already knew me well, enabling a smooth transition from one role to the next. When it came to deciding whether I could take up the challenge, I thought to myself that opportunities like these are seldom. There was no way I could let go even if it meant working twice as hard,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor feels playing two “diverse” characters shows her “versatility”.

“It was a challenge to switch back and forth between such diverse characters but I guess as an actor it shows versatility,” she says.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTaapsee Pannu's new home ready for house warming
Next article'Hamid' turns 2: Director Aijaz Khan recalls Kashmir shoot
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defending champions Haryana...

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Altos (California), March 15 (IANS) USA Cricket on Monday confirmed the schedule, groups, format, and match officials for the first ever USA Cricket...

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates