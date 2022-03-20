Huma Qureshi finishes shooting for 'Maharani 2'

- Advertisement -

Actress Huma Qureshi has completed shooting for the second season of the award-winning web series ‘Maharani’.

The series was shot across Bhopal, Hoshangabad, and Jammu & Kashmir.

“Jammu was a short schedule but played a crucial role in the storyline nevertheless. It was such a beautiful place to shoot. Season 2 will be bigger with a lot of twists and turns,” said Huma.

The web series is a political thriller, created and written by Subhash Kapoor, directed by Karan Sharma.

The first season of the show that released on May 28 last year, also featured actors – Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

Huma played the protagonist of the show Rani Bharti. She bagged Best Actress award at Filmfare OTT Awards.

The first season of the show is streaming on SonyLIV.