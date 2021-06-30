Shilpa Shetty can’t keep calm ‘Hungama 2’ set for OTT release on July 23

Adv.

The first poster of one of the most awaited comedy caper ‘Hungama 2’, sequel to 2003 superhit ‘Hungama’, was released by the makers. Shilpa Shetty too shared the poster for her fans.

Directed by none other than Priyadarshan, the kings of comedy are coming together and it’s going to be double Hungama with naya twist. Gear up for confusion, chaos, laughter and more!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared the poster of Hungama 2 and captioned, “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!”

Starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana and more, the makers are set to release the trailer tomorrow!

Watch First Day, First Show of Hungama 2 releasing on 23rd July exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.