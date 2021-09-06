Pradeep Duhan: I was inspired by a Fawad Khan character

- Advertisement -

Actor Pradeep Duhan, who is currently seen in ‘Crimes and Confessions’, is enjoying the attention he is receiving for the show. Pradeep plays ‘Rudra’ in one of the segments titled ‘The Secret in your Eyes’ in the series.

Duhan, who is best remembered for the show ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hain’, revealed that to play a classy chef, he took inspiration from Fawad Khan’s character in ‘Kapoor & Sons’.

- Advertisement -

He said: “When I heard the story, I was taken back to Fawad Khan’s character from ‘Kapoor & Sons’. I wanted to treat the character just like he treated that character. I didn’t try to copy him but surely took inspiration from him. I’ve been getting a lot of comments, saying ny character reminds people of Fawad.”

Talking about the series, Pradeep said: “‘Crimes and Confessions’ has been experimental for me. Till now, the characters I played were not multi-layered. But my character in this anthology has many layers.”

- Advertisement -

‘Crimes and Confessions’ is streaming on ALTBalaji.