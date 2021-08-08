Trimala Adhikari Sheth: In low-budget cinema, everyone adds something

- Advertisement -

Even as her film ‘Aise Hi’ gets set for an OTT release, Trimala Adhikari Sheth, who has just finished shooting for the movie ‘The Wing Man feels that working in a slew of contemporary low budget films have been an experience she can never forget.

The actor, who was seen in ‘Hansa’, ‘Garbage’ and ‘Haraamkhor’ adds: “They turn out to be a creative collaboration involving multiple people. Everyone adds something and feedback is welcome. Also, they tend to get completed in one go.”

For someone who does theatre and has also learned ‘Kathak’, both the art forms have contributed immensely when it comes to on-screen work. “While Kathak helps express my emotions effectively, theatre has been a great learning ground for understanding character graphs.”

Remembering her work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Haraamkhor’, she is all praise for the award-winning actor. “As a co-actor, he will be very supportive and it’s good to learn from him. Besides being an amazing actor, he is also a wonderful human being.”

Sheth, who has been seen in many short films, feels that the format, which is gaining widespread popularity is interesting in many ways as within a short time frame one has to establish characters and sum-up the story as well. “Let’s not forget that makes it challenging too. It’s a very ‘new age’ medium in every way for actors, directors , writers and almost everyone involved in making a film.”

Open to all kinds of roles, the actor , who wants to experiment with different characters, says she has been missing going to film festivals, most of which have been cancelled owing to the pandemic. “Some of my films were selected at major film festivals which were called off. Physical presence translates into interactions with a lot of people from diverse backgrounds involved in filmmaking.”

Adding that the lockdowns gave her time to spend with family, she says, “And it also taught me to be patient.”

–By Sukant Deepak