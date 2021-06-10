Samit Kakkad: ‘Indori Ishq’ delves into a young couple’s psyche

Adv.

Filmmaker Samit Kakkad is excited about his first digital series “Indori Ishq”, and says the show allowed him to delve into a young couple’s psyche.

“As a filmmaker, I’ve honed the art of crafting stories in an edgy and realistic style – the emotions, the pain, the pleasures are all as real as it gets. With ‘Indori Ishq’, I could delve into a young couple’s psyche, which was fun for me. I had a great time shooting this show in Mumbai and Indore, exploring untapped locations with an extremely dedicated team. We had extensive schedules, and we’ve tapped both the cities in shades that have never been seen before,” said Kakkad.

“Indori Ishq” explores the concept of unrequited love and delves into the modern-day dynamics of commitment and fidelity in a boy-girl relationship. The nine-episode show, which launched on June 10, narrates Kunal’s story of love, heartbreak at the hands of Tara, and its dire consequences.

Writer-director-producer Kakkad has previously directed films like “Ashcharya Chak It”, “Aayna Ka Bayna” and “Half Ticket”, and he has a two-film-deal with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s company.

“Aayna Ka Bayna” and “Half Ticket” have travelled across prestigious film festivals and won accolades including the Ecumenical Jury Award at the 57th Zlin International Film Festival, 2017. The has also been adding final touches to his impending Marathi project, “36 Gunn”, an experiential film based on true events, shot with a crew of nine individuals across Central London, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Mumbai.