Is Kartik Aaryan weaving some ‘Kaala Jaadu’

Kartik Aaryan has already created a talk about his character when the trailer of his upcoming Shashanka Ghosh directorial ‘Freddy’ was released. His never-seen-before character is mind-boggling and has garnered a lot of attention. After delivering the biggest track of the year with his electrifying dance moves he’s come back with yet another chart buster – “Kaala Jaadu”. It is an addictive, smooth and orchestral soundtrack featuring Kartik Aaryan with the euphoric voice of Arijit Singh & Nikhita Gandhi, music by Pritam, and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Talking about the song, Arijit Singh said, “The music is something that attracted me the most when Pritam made me hear the tune. Once I heard it, I was hooked and addicted to it. Kartik has done a beautiful job in the video with his dance and expressions.”

Pritam – the Music Composer of Kaala Jaadu says, “When Jayu (Jay Shewakramani) showed me the movie I was blown by it and Kartik is incredible in it. Shashanka Ghosh wanted a cello theme for the film. Keeping that in mind I made a theme and interpreted that as a string line in the song. It was quite an unusual song for Arijit and he had fun with it.”

He further adds with a wink, “It’s a song so close to my heart that I didn’t want to deliver it.”

Talking about the visuals in the song, the look and feel of the movie is integrated into the song via masquerades and Kartik keeps on switching into his character as a dentist to add relevancy. The song revolves around how love blinds people into doing things, sometimes irrational ones, almost like the people in love are governed by Kaala Jaadu. The song is choreographed by the amazing duo Piyush and Shazia.

Kumar Taurani, MD – of Tips Industries Ltd, talking about the song said, “Kaala Jaadu is a very addictive song right from the moment you hear it, it just settles into your head. Kartik Aaryan has done a phenomenal job in the video. Voices of Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have added an additional oomph factor to the song. Irshad Kamil’s lyrics and Pritam’s composition have made it an orchestral masterpiece.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Film, Freddy featuring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F will release on 2nd December on Disney+ Hotstar.