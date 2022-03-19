J J Abrams to produce ‘U2’ series in association with Netflix

- Advertisement -

A biographical series based on the iconic Irish rock band ‘U2’, which is known for its socio-political themes, is currently in works at Netflix, for which multi hyphenate artiste J J Abrams will serve as an executive producer, reports ‘Variety’.

While Abrams will executive produce under his Bad Robot banner, Anthony McCarten, the writer of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, has been signed to write the script. As per ‘Variety’, Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is currently under an expansive overall deal, will produce. It is unclear at this time exactly how involved U2 would be in the project.

Exact plot details for the show are currently under wraps, but given McCarten’s involvement it seems logical to assume that the show would delve into the history of the band. McCarten is a well-known writer of biographical features.

He is a two-time Oscar nominee in the best adapted screenplay category – once in 2015 for the Stephen Hawking biopic ‘The Theory of Everything’ starring Eddie Redmayne and again in 2020 for ‘The Two Popes’ starring Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis.

‘U2’, formed in 1976, consists of members Paul “Bono” Hewson, Adam Clayton, David “The Edge” Evans, and Larry Mullen Jr. They have released 14 studio albums to date and won 22 Grammy Awards.