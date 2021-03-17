ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain starrer ‘Hello Charlie’ to release on April 9

Amazon Prime Video & Excel Entertainment to premiere the adventure comedy, Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain starrer 'Hello Charlie' exclusively on April 9, 2021

By Glamsham Editorial
Aadar Jain in Hello Charlie Poster
Aadar Jain in Hello Charlie Poster (photo credit: instagram)
Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment today announced the global premiere of the upcoming family and kid’s entertainer Hello Charlie exclusively on the streaming service starting 9th April. In this hilarious yet goofy teaser, Aadar Jain is seen essaying the role of a young simpleton from a small town who has been given the task of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu.

This fascinating story will leave you feeling light-hearted and entertained along with other characters portrayed by Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi. Riding high on a unique story-line and its vibrant production design, Hello Charlie will be a refreshing watch and a never-seen-before experience for everyone out there!

Speaking about the upcoming Amazon Original Movie, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India comments, “Set to release this April, Hello Charlie is yet another addition to our long-standing association with Excel Entertainment. With this movie, we look forward to strengthening our selection of family-centric content on the service. This is a film made with all heart that the entire family can watch together and make them laugh in unison.”

Talking about the film, producer Ritesh Sidhwani said, “We’ve had multiple projects in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, and ‘Hello Charlie’ will be our first feature together. With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space. It brings us immense joy to present this endearing story which is sure to elevate and engage the family and kid friendly audiences. I hope that the viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it. Can’t wait to treat the audience with ‘Hello Charlie’ on 9th April!”

Speaking about working on this mad-cap entertainer, Director Pankaj Saraswat said, “Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film’s unconventional story-line is truly one of its kind and hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained.”

