Jackky Bhagnani launches ‘Jjust Kids’ – a children focussed infotainment digital platform

Children’s Day marked the official launch of ‘Jjust Kids’ by actor, producer and entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani. This is the second venture by Jackky Bhagnani following the success of the music label ‘Jjust Music’ in August 2019. Jjust Kids is a children focussed brand which will engage with the audience through music and events on a digital platform. It’s been positioned as a complete entertainment bundle for children aged 0 to 6, allowing them to discover their favourite rhymes, lullabies, songs, melodies, and stories in a fun way.

The objective of Jjust Kids is to amuse and educate families by making globally relevant school experiences joyful. The videos created, curated, and designed by Jjust Kids offer prosocial life skills in addition to assisting toddlers in learning the alphabet, numbers, animal sounds, colours and other concepts, giving parents the chance to interact with their kids while they watch.

The platform’s concept is rooted in research findings that prove that music ignites and boosts many areas of childhood development. Early exposure to music helps children to speak more clearly, develop a larger vocabulary and strengthen emotional and social skills. Jjust Kids aims to be the destination for kids for the age group of 0-6 years where they can habitually explore rhymes, lullabies, songs and stories.

Speaking on the launch of Jjust Kids, Jackky Bhagnani, (CEO/Founder), Jjust Kids a division of Jjust Music shared, “Children today are exposed to a lot of digital content but how much of it is truly aiding development? – that was a question which Jjust Kids was conceptualised to solve, and I’m happy it’s arrived with a convincing, entertaining answer! We know music is able to create pathways in the brain that improve a child’s cognitive functioning – Jjust Kids is a focused effort to help our young Indians learn, explore, create and be entertained. And what better a day than Children’s Day to kickstart this exciting journey!”

Actor and mommy Dia Mirza shared, “I am so excited and happy that Jackky has launched Jjust Kids!!! Kids love music and it makes all the difference to be able to make music specially curated for them. The language of music is universal and children understand this.”