Jaden Smith to feature in new Snapchat Original series ‘The Solution Committee’

Jaden Smith is following in the footsteps of his famous mother Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 22-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will be hosting a new Snapchat Original series dedicated to racial and social justice.

The news series called ‘The Solution Committee’ will see Jaden Smith seeking “out the help of young activists and celebrity friends to explore and understand what we can do to create change around the most important racial and social justice issues of our time.”

The unscripted series will reportedly explore criminal justice reform, voting access and education reform, among other topics.

Jaden Smith will be joined on ‘The Solution Committee by various celebrity guests including Hailey Baldwin, Janelle Monáe, Common, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, and his sis Willow Smith. New episodes from the show will hit Snapchat’s Discover page on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“Historically people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote. This is because a lot of young people feel like they don’t have the information or know where to get it,” Smith wrote on Instagram, as he spoke about the purpose behind the new series.

“This show is about educating the youth and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote,” he added.

‘The Solution Committee’ is set to premiere on September 21st, one day before National Voter Registration Day. The show is produced by Westbrook Media, led by Jaden Smith’s parents — Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

It is the second Snapchat series produced by Westbrook Media following Will Smith’s ‘Will From Home’ series.