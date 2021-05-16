When Jaideep Ahlawat faced ‘self doubt & confidence’ at the same time

Adv.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat went down memory lane as he shared a picture from the first day as Hathiram from the popular web-series Paatal Lok. He says he was in self doubt and confidence at the same time.

Jaideep posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday night, where he is seen Hathiram’s character dressed in a police officer’s uniform. The actor is seen standing in front of a mirror as he gets pictured.

“I still remember… This was the 1st day on the sets of Paatal Lok… Hathiram in front of mirror. In self doubt and confidence at the same time… sure and equally unsure how this journey is gonna be.”

He added, “Thanks to the entire Crew & Cast of #paatallok for this Unforgettable experience of my life and Thank you each & everyone of you for giving Soooooo much Love. I am honoured and humbled. love You All.”

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller web series directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The series was produced by Anushka Sharma, under the banner Clean Slate Filmz.

It also stars Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee and is about a disillusioned cop who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong.

Jaideep was recently seen in the “Majnu” segment of the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans.