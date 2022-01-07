- Advertisement -

‘Shoplifters’ director Kore-eda Hirokazu has set ‘The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House’, as his first series production for global streamer Netflix. The show is a live action adaptation of an original comic, reports variety.com.

Kore-eda previously teased his commitment to a film and a series with Netflix but did not disclose details of either.

‘The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House’ is to be a joint production between Netflix, Story Inc., and the Bun-Buku company in which Kore-eda is involved.

It is set for global release on Netflix later in 2022. Kore-eda will serve as showrunner, co-director, and writer for the nine-episode adaptation.

The series is based on ‘Maiko in Kyoto: From the Maiko House’, a popular graphic novel by Koyama Aiko, first serialised in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 2016.

Set in the geisha district of Kyoto, the protagonist Kiyo becomes a Makanai (person who cooks meals) at a house where apprentice geishas live together.

The story depicts the everyday life of Kiyo maiko Sumire, her childhood friend who came with her from Aomori to Kyoto, amid a vibrant world of geisha and maiko courtesans and delicious food.

The comic novel won the 65th Shogakukan Manga Award and is a best-seller with over 1.8 million copies sold. The adapted screenplay is written by Kore-eda, Sunada Mami, Tsuno Megumi, Okuyama Hiroshi and Sato Takuma.

Alongside Kore-eda, Kawamura Genki will be producing. Up-and-coming directors such as Tsuno Megumi, Okuyama Hiroshi, and Sato Takuma will direct individual episodes.

Mori Nana is set to play Kiyo, the Makanai at the Maiko House. Deguchi Natsuki plays Sumire, who comes from Aomori with Kiyo and is believed to be a “once-a-century talent” as Maiko.

Makita Aju plays Ryoko, the high school daughter of the manager of the Maiko House.

Matsuzaka Keiko plays Chiyo, the previous manager of the Maiko House who still plays a key role in its operation. Hashimoto Ai plays Momoko, the most popular Geisha.

Matsuoka Mayu plays Yoshino, a former peer of Momoko’s who decides to return back to the path of the Geisha. Tokiwa Takako plays Azusa, the manager of the Maiko House and Ryoko’s mother.

“After receiving the offer from Kawamura, I visited Gion several times. There, I was surprised by how the people living in Maiko Houses were like a family without blood ties, and how the entire town felt like an organism connected by telephone wires,” said Kore-eda in a statement.

“This is not the story of people left behind by the times, but rather one that might provide us with a hint for how we should live in a post-Covid world.”