Jayasurya’s 100th film ‘Sunny’ all set to premier digitally

- Advertisement -

Continuing the streak of presenting audiences with the finest and most riveting Malayalam titles, Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive global premiere of the much-anticipated film Sunny. Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar the film stars seasoned actor Jayasurya in the lead.

Produced by both Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond, Sunny is the duo’s eighth collaboration. The suspense-drama marks a great milestone for Jayasurya as it is his 100th film, as an actor. Sunny will be available for streaming in India and across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video starting 23rd September 2021.

- Advertisement -

The story focuses on a single character named Sunny (Jayasurya), who has lost everything that he earned in his life – his love, his money and his best friend. Shattered and hopeless, he smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala in the midst of a global pandemic and shuts himself from society. Deeply stuck in an emotional turmoil and while killing himself softly and slowly, Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers over the course of seven days, who change his perspective. Paired with the most soulful background score the film has in store a perfect blend of drama and suspense, right till the end, promising to be a great watch.

“Sunny is a riveting story of a musician who finds himself in an emotional crisis, and how a sudden turn of events and interactions with complete strangers help him rekindle hope and joy,” said Actor and Producer of the film, Jayasurya. “This is my 100th film as an actor and I couldn’t be more humbled to play yet another striking character. I have had a prolific partnership with Ranjith throughout, and this one is truly special. I am beyond happy that my 100th film is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and will reach a global audience across 240 countries.”

- Advertisement -

“Sunny is a film that’s extremely close to my heart. The unique narrative focuses on one single character and I couldn’t be happier to have an actor like Jayasurya to bring out this character so exceptionally well,” said Producer, Writer, and Director of Sunny, Ranjith Sankar. “The film is replete with human emotions that we have carefully woven into the script, which the audiences will relate to. I am hopeful that viewers will appreciate our film and I am really looking forward to its premiere on Amazon Prime Video which will help us showcase our work to a global audience.”

“Audiences love stories with an emotional quotient, and a film like Sunny offers an assortment of simple human emotions making them fall in love with the character that the narrative solely focuses on,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “We are glad to collaborate with Dreams N Beyond to present this powerful film that will be a wonderful addition to our Malayalam library of content. We are sure that Sunny, which also happens to be Jayasurya’s 100th film, will win over audiences all across the globe.”