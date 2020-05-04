Advertisement
Home OTT News

Jeetendra to make digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new show

Veteran actor Jeetendra will make his digital debut in the second season of daughter Ekta Kapoor''s production, "Baarish".

By Glamsham Editorial
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Advertisement

Veteran actor Jeetendra will make his digital debut in the second season of daughter Ekta Kapoor”s production, “Baarish”. The 78-year-old Bollywood veteran hopes the audience likes his “short stint in this show”.

Jeetendra will play the role of Jeetuji Gandhi, a veteran in the diamond business who has an eye for not just diamonds but also people.

He does every bit to play cupid between Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) and tries everything to help them solve their misunderstandings.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Broken But Beautiful’ season 3: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in a race for the lead role

“It”s great to be back on screen for a show like ”Baarish”, which finally convinced me to make my digital debut in its upcoming season. The cast and crew have been extremely warm on set and it”s lovely to see their affection towards me,” said Jeetendra.

Advertisement

“I am delighted to be playing the role of Jeetuji as his principles are very relatable. My fans and viewers will see the various shades of my character, who tries to reunite Anuj and Gauravi, and I”m hoping they will like my short stint in this show,” he added.

“Baarish” also stars Priya Banerjee, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Abhishek Verma, Anuj Duhan, Shubhangi Latkar, Benaf Patel and Sahil Shroff.

Advertisement

Season 2 will soon stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Advertisement
Previous article‘Lean On Me’ Song Lyrics by ArtistsCAN
Next articleRobyn – Dancing On My Own Song Lyrics

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Baarish Season 2 trailer: Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi rekindle their romance again

Glamsham Editorial -
Having made their digital debuts with Baarish, the talented actor Sharman Joshi and the beautiful Asha Negi are all set to take their love-story ahead in the show's second installment.
Read more
News

Baarish season 2 poster: Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi’s destiny take a new turn

Glamsham Editorial -
The wait is finally over as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 reveal the poster of their much-awaited love saga Baarish season 2 featuring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi.
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pictures of his Holi celebrations

Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic on Holi. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share throwback black and white photographs of his Holi celebrations over the years.
Read more
Advertisement

UPDATES

Jennifer Lopez teaches Shakira to twerk in Super Bowl rehearsal video

News Pooja Tiwari -
Super Bowl LIV 2020 is considered one of the best halftime shows to have ever happened. The show featuring two Latina singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, took the stadium by storm in a huge, thoroughly enjoyable performance
Read more

Robyn – Dancing On My Own Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Dancing On My Own by Robyn
Read more

Jeetendra to make digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new show

News Glamsham Editorial -
Veteran actor Jeetendra will make his digital debut in the second season of daughter Ekta Kapoor''s production, "Baarish".
Read more

‘Lean On Me’ Song Lyrics by ArtistsCAN

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Lean on Me Song Lyrics by ArtistsCAN. Featuring:Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russell Peters, etc
Read more

Draupadi Theme Song Lyrics from Mahabharat

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Draupadi Theme Song Lyrics from Mahabharat. Check out the song lyrics now
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020