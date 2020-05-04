Jeetendra to make digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new show

Advertisement

Veteran actor Jeetendra will make his digital debut in the second season of daughter Ekta Kapoor”s production, “Baarish”. The 78-year-old Bollywood veteran hopes the audience likes his “short stint in this show”.

Jeetendra will play the role of Jeetuji Gandhi, a veteran in the diamond business who has an eye for not just diamonds but also people.

He does every bit to play cupid between Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) and tries everything to help them solve their misunderstandings.

“It”s great to be back on screen for a show like ”Baarish”, which finally convinced me to make my digital debut in its upcoming season. The cast and crew have been extremely warm on set and it”s lovely to see their affection towards me,” said Jeetendra.

“I am delighted to be playing the role of Jeetuji as his principles are very relatable. My fans and viewers will see the various shades of my character, who tries to reunite Anuj and Gauravi, and I”m hoping they will like my short stint in this show,” he added.

“Baarish” also stars Priya Banerjee, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Abhishek Verma, Anuj Duhan, Shubhangi Latkar, Benaf Patel and Sahil Shroff.

Season 2 will soon stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.