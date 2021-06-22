What is ‘The Devil’s Hour’?

Adv.

Have you ever woken in the middle of the night and felt like something wasn’t quite right? You may have woken during the ‘Devil’s Hour’ – the hour between 3am and 4am or 3.33am specifically, regarded as a time when unexplainable things can occur.

Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose, Informer) and Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick of It) are to star in UK Original series ‘The Devil’s Hour’, a six-part mind-bending thriller for Amazon Prime Video.

The Devil’s Hour follows the story of Lucy, played by Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.

Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Patel.

The six-part series will be produced by Hartswood Films (Dracula, Sherlock). The executive producers are Sue Vertue, Steven Moffat and Tom Moran. The series will be produced by Ken Horn (Line of Duty) and directed by Johnny Allan (The Irregulars) and Isabelle Sieb (Vigil). All six episodes are written and created by Tom Moran and will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Other than Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi the additional cast includes Nikesh Patel (Starstruck), Meera Syal (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me), Alex Ferns (Chernobyl), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Barbara Marten (Sanctuary), Thomas Dominique (Blood Drive), Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty (The Donmar Warehouse’s All-Female Shakespeare Trilogy), John Alastair (Swimming with Men), Sandra Huggett (Coronation Street) and newcomer Benjamin Chivers. Filming for the new series starts this month in London and Farnborough Studios.