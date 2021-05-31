Jodie Foster-Benedict Cumberbatch starrer ‘The Mauritanian’ on June 1st

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video today announced that filmmaker Kevin Macdonald’s ‘The Mauritanian’ will see its digital premiere from the 1st of June. The man behind films such as ‘The Last King of Scotland’ and ‘Life in a Day’, tackles a sensitive subject of unethical torture in his latest legal drama.

‘The Mauritanian’ examines the thin line between necessary evils and needless crimes when an innocent man is unjustly held behind the brutal bars of Guantanamo Bay. Trapped alone with all his hope dwindling away, he finds compassionate allies in a righteous defense attorney and her fiery associate.

Based on the remarkable true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, the movie follows his journey from living a normal life, being imprisoned in hell, to eventually breathing free again. Opening to immense critical acclaim, the film was theatrically released in India by PVR Pictures on 9th April, 2021.

While Tahar Rahim fetched numerous accolades for his moving performance in the title role, co-star Jodie Foster has also bagged a Golden Globe for her powerful portrayal of defense attorney Nancy Hollander. The film features Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch in pivotal parts as well.

An uplifting tale that celebrates the power of humanity in the darkest of times, ‘The Mauritanian’ is a must watch for fans of inspiring cinema.