Joyita Chatterjee excited for ‘Class of 2020’ season 2

Actress Joyita Chatterjee, who featured in the first season of the ALTBalaji web series ‘Class of 2020’, is all geared up for season 2.

Talking about the same, Joyita said: “I’m super excited with the response that I got for Class of 2020 season 1. So much love and support, means a lot. With a new season, we are back to entertaining you all with an even better storyline and more drama.”

Throwing light on her character of Ranchi Dasgupta in the show, Joyita describes her as ‘hottie’ and ‘unpredictable’.

“Ranchi is the hottie of the school. Guys are mad for her. She is rich. Her mother is a political person. It’s a very difficult character to understand because you will wonder whether she is good or bad. She is not predictable. Girls are jealous of her but by the end of the series, they will become Ranchi’s fan,” she said.

Talking about the second season, Joyita added: “You will see an all new Ranchi who would make you melt. I have taken some efforts to get in the skin of this new Ranchi. Gymming and dieting are my keys.”

The second season of the series, also featuring Rohan Mehra, is slated to release on ALTBalaji.