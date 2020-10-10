Advtg.
‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ gets renewed for Season 2

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' has been officially renewed for season 2.

By Omkar Padte
'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' gets renewed for Season 2
'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' gets renewed for Season 2 (Pic Courtesy: bloodydisgusting)
‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ has been officially renewed for season 2.

The DreamWorks CG animated series will be getting a second season sometime next year, Netflix said on Friday.

‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,’ which hails from Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, will be getting fresh episodes planned for release on Netflix in 2021.

Season 1, which premiered on Sept. 18, follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers struggle to reach the outside world as they get stranded on the island.

The second season will reportedly see the stranded bunch of kids struggling to survive on the dinosaur island as the Netflix show charges forward beyond the events of the ‘Jurassic World’ film.

The spin-off series features voice actors Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave.

‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ sees Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley returning as showrunners, along with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras as executive producers.

Meanwhile, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has been postponed to June 10, 2022. Production for the movie reportedly announced another delay after a number of crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

