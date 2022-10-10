scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
OTTNews

Jurassic World Dominion digital premiere on October 17

By Glamsham Editorial
Jurassic World Dominion digital premiere on October 17
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic World Dominion - Official English Trailer _ pic courtesy yt

Prime Video today announced the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion, the grand conclusion in the epic saga that began with the iconic Jurassic Park, from October 17. Directed by Colin Trevorrow and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, the director of the first two Jurassic Park films, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar’s destruction when dinosaurs roam the Earth again.

Facing the cataclysmic consequences of a planet once again dominated by prehistoric predators, two generations of Jurassic heroes unite as doctors Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) return to join Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) for an incredible adventure that will determine the destiny of humans and dinosaurs once and for all.

Critics across the globe positively acknowledged the film when it released theatrically on June 10th for its visual effects, grand execution, and for bringing together two generations of star cast from the Jurassic franchise. The last film signed off with a seat-gripping finale to the world of fearsome dinosaurs, and humans set out to protect mankind from them. With dinosaurs now living, and hunting alongside humans, Jurassic World Dominion provides the answer to a very crucial question: can humans outlive history’s most fearful predators?

Previous article
India's entry to 95th Oscars 'Last Film Show' to release in 95 cinemas at Rs 95
Next article
Uunchai unveils its first character poster on Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday eve!
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Himanshi Khurana

Rashami Desai

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US