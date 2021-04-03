‘Kaali Peeli Tales’ with Soni Razdan, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo

ADVERTISEMENT

Madmidaas Films recently wrapped up the shoot of its 6 films anthology series. Boosting of an exciting ensemble cast featuring Vinay Pathak, Soni Razdan, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Sharib Hashmi, Hussain Dalal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sadia Siddiqui, and Tanmay Dhananya amongst others.

The series titled ‘Kaali Peeli Tales’ captures the essence of love, relationships and life in Mumbai and cover complex themes from infidelity, open marriage, homosexuality, commitment phobia, divorce to many others. All films are written and directed by Adeeb Rais, formerly known for award winning short films – ‘Aunty ji’ starring Shabana Azmi, ‘Baatein’ starring Supriya Pilgaonkar, a web series ‘Yeh Crazy Dil’ starring Zoa Morani, Lilette Dubey.

Adeeb says, “Each film has come from a very special place of my heart and has something unique to say. We haven’t shied away from bringing few important topics and showcasing some rather complex relationships through the films. Each of the films end in an iconic Mumbai black and yellow (kaali peeli) taxi and that is a metaphor for the journey of life, which works as a common thread between each of the six films. Within the anthology, we’ve covered a gamut of emotions and showcased a mix of both relatable and slightly off beat characters. There’s something for everyone to take home from this series.”

When asked about the impressive line of up actors, Adeeb further adds, “Honestly, each of them are actors I personally love and admire and wished to work with. The fact that they have a huge following is just an add-on. I have a personal equation with each of them and what connected them to the project was the purity in my intention behind telling each of the stories. They have all been very kind, supportive and I couldn’t feel more grateful. I can also vouch each of their fans are going to be very happy and satisfied with their performances. Figuring dates and logistics were a bit tricky at times, but eventually, things fell into place and it all feels really worth it. I’m currently enjoying my last leg of post-production and really excited to share our baby with the rest of the world. It’s purely all heart.”