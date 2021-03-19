ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Kalki Koechlin, Monali Thakur celebrate regional lullabies

A series exploring the role of music as a sleep aid hosted by Kalki Koechlin; Season 1 of the series celebrates regional lullabies from across India.

By Glamsham Editorial
Kalki Koechlin introducing Duroflex Sounds of Sleep Property
Listening to soothing music is a proven relaxation technique that helps induce sleep. The most popular sleep music universally is lullabies. Science and multiple studies by reputed institutes have proven that children of all ages sleep better after listening to the soothing melody of a lullaby. Duroflex, a sleep solutions brand launches Sounds of Sleep – a unique digital series exploring the role of music as a sleep aid.

In its constant commitment to help India sleep better, Duroflex has curated a collection of popular regional lullabies from across India celebrating and reviving one of the oldest pre-sleep routines for the first season of its Sounds of Sleep digital series.

Duroflex Sounds of Sleep is a first-of-its-kind digital music series that aims to revive, celebrate, and recreate India’s rich tradition of regional lullabies in a digitally convenient way for new age parents looking to inculcate healthy pre-sleep routines for their loved ones. The series will be hosted by popular film & theatre actor, philanthropist, and mother Kalki Koechlin. This six episode series will feature prominent Indian singers like Monali Thakur, Shilpa Rao, Chinmayi Sripada, Sanah Moidutty, Shalmili Kholgade, Geetha Madhuri. The first episode is releasing on March 19th i.e. World Sleep Day.

Commenting on the association, popular theatre and film actor, philanthropist, and mom – Kalki Koechlin said, “When I started my parenting journey, I began looking for soothing music to put my baby to sleep to create a healthy sleep routine for her. I knew that India had a very rich collection of regional lullabies but found it very difficult to discover these hidden gems. Therefore, when Duroflex approached me to host a series that aimed to revive and curate regional lullabies in a digitally convenient way for parents like me I was thrilled to be a part of this journey. I hope to share the sense of warmth, nostalgia and bonding experience for every new parent out there.”

Commenting on the association, Kiran D’cruz – Director, Brand Partnerships, Sony Music India said, “As always, the partnerships we forge are what define us as a music label. We see Sounds Of Sleep as an opportunity to leverage our experience and expertise to curate and promote quality music. Innovation is what drives us and that also applies for something as traditional as lullabies. This World Sleep Day, let this curated selection allow you to rest and recharge in the most optimum way.”

Commenting on the property, Smita Murarka, Vice President – Marketing & E-Commerce, Duroflex said, “Our earliest memory of sleep music are the lullabies that our parents or grandparents used to sing while rocking us to sleep. Even as an adult music is a great way to relax the mind and body, making it an enriching pre-sleep routine. As India’s sleep coach, we wanted to go back to our roots, celebrating this sleep routine tradition from various parts of India and curate it digitally for the convenience of new age millennial parents. We couldn’t think of a better platform than World Sleep Day to launch this unique series to create awareness about the importance of healthy sleep.”

