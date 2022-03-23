Kanika Mann: My character Prisha is quite like me in real life

- Advertisement -

Popular TV actress and model Kanika Mann talks about her role and how she relates to it in the web series ‘Roohaniyat’.

She is seen playing a teenager Prisha, who faces break-up and later falls in love with another guy. Kanika is playing the female lead opposite Arjun Bijlani.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on her role, Kanika says: “I am fortunate for the opportunity of working on this project. ‘Roohaniyat’ showcases how love works in its mysterious ways. My character Prisha is quite like me in real life. Prisha is an unpredictable girl who believes in the concept of true love and soulmates, and I could completely relate to this being a hopeless romantic myself.”

She further shares about her shooting experience with co-actors and says: “While working on the sets, I had a great experience with my co-stars, and I hope that the audience will appreciate the series as much as we loved shooting every scene.”

- Advertisement -

Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, ‘Roohaniyat’ also features Arjun Bijlani, Aman Verma and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles. It streams on MX Player.