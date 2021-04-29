When 3 women bully Kanwaljit Singh

Adv.

Netflix’s upcoming family entertainer, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ promises to take the audience on a joyous ride filled with emotions, laughter and something which you probably wouldn’t have witnessed before. Arjun Kapoor who plays the character of Amreek Singh embarks on a journey to fulfil his grandmothers’ last wish. All characters of the film have their own whims and quirks which makes the loving and dysfunctional family a great team.

Having Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Soni Razdan and Divya Seth together on a set was a laugh riot. The three women would bully Kanwaljit throughout. Talking about his experience on the sets of ‘Sardar ka Grandson’, Kanwaljit Singh said, “Neena, Soni and Divya are fine and accomplished actors. It’s always a great pleasure to share the dramatic space with them. It felt like we were part of a real family. My relationship with both of them has been portrayed accurately, we spent a lot of our time fighting with each other. The time spent shooting brought back several memories, saari purani yaadein taaza ho gayi and I am glad we came together to do this.” Kanwaljit Singh and Neena Gupta have worked on an award-winning television series, ‘Saans’ which premiered in 1998.

‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is a heartwarming tale showing the power of love and oneness in difficult times. The film promises warmth, love, and celebration of the bonds within a large Punjabi family. The family entertainer is all set to release on 18 May 2021. Bringing together some of the finest talent from the country, the film is produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Kaashvi Nair – set to release on May 18, 2021 only on Netflix. The talented ensemble cast comprises Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kumud Mishra.