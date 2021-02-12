ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Karan Kundrra: Dating in today’s world has changed a lot

Karan Kundrra will be turning host of reality dating show, 'Dating Aaj Kal', which will explore the ever changing dating concept

By Glamsham Editorial
Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Karan Kundrra will be turning host of reality dating show, Dating Aaj Kal, which will explore the ever changing dating concept.

“After years of working on the silver screen and in reality shows, I was on the lookout for an exciting and creative opportunity that is path-breaking and never-done-before,” Karan said.

“Along came ‘Dating Aaj Kal’ which is a modern take on dating with a concept unlike any other. From the days of love letters to now meeting people through dating apps, dating in today’s world has changed a lot and so it gives me great pleasure to launch this new show that is sure to be a game-changer,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor continued: “The show is a complete package full of emotions, drama, romance and so much fun. I’m confident that my fans will love this new project and support me just as they’ve done throughout my career.”

The show will launch on Flipkart Video on February 13.  –ians/sug/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to end with Season 8
Next articleHow ‘The Revenant’ inspired Elnaaz Norouzi to shoot for Sangeen
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

The iconic love saga Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2 to be back on TV screen

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kitani Mohabbat Hai season 2 is the story of Arohi and Arjun who are torn between their highly influential and demanding families.
Read more
News

Dil Hi Toh Hain Season 3: Ritwik and Palak back again with new episodes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
With its third season coming to a temporary halt due to the lockdown, fans of ALTBalaji's Dil Hi Toh Hain had only one thing on their mind, when will the remaining episodes come out.
Read more
Dialogues

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Dialogues: Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar’s funny and bold dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The dialogues are funny and yet bold. Check out Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Dialogues below:
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021