Karan Mally unlocks web series 'Livin' Lavida Lockdown'

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Casting director Karan Mally has co-created and acted in the new web series ‘Livin’ Lavida Lockdown’.

Karan has been the casting director for films like ‘Toofan’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ to name a few.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Karan shared about the making of ‘Livin’ Lavida Lockdown’.

Karan said, “The web series is a 7 episodic slice of life series and it revolves around the newly dating couple Karan and Natalia that get stuck living together because of the nationwide lockdown which was imposed due to spread of Covid-19. Their bittersweet journey in discovering one another, and in-turn discovering a bit of themselves. We have tried to make it as relatable as possible and also enjoyable.”

Karan’s wife Maanvi directed the show during the lockdown. Karan shared, “Since everything was closed there was not much casting work which was happening. Maanavi and I were sitting one day and that is when we came up with the concept. We decided to write something fresh and light.”

Elaborating further he said, “Earlier we thought we will make a small project, but as we started developing the script, we decided it to give the treatment it required. We shot the entire series with only 5 crew members including a sound recordist which would have taken a crew of 100 people. We faced a lot of difficulties making the show as most of it is shot in the house, we had the additional challenge of showing the house in different angles every time, to break the monotony.”

Karan shared his experience of multitasking as an actor and creator, “Fortunately, there wasn’t much casting happening, so I was able to completely focus on the show. It was difficult to do it of course because we were all playing multiple characters as actors, producers, crew members, etc so we knew we have to do our jobs well and manage other responsibilities.”

–IANS

eka/kr