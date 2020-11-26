Advtg.
Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti to return with Qubool Hai 2 as Asad and Zoya

Karan Singh Grover shared a poster on his Instagram and captioned, “Coming soon!!! Laut aa raha hai pyaar bhara mausam with Asad and Zoya. #QuboolHai2Point0 #ComingSoon”

By Shweta Ghadashi
Popular show Qubool Hai is returning as a web series on Zee5 and will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, who played Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui in the original. 

The 10-episode romantic drama, titled Qubool Hai 2.0, will be centered around the lead couple but will have a new premise. Shooting will begin this month.

Karan was last seen in the MX Player series Dangerous, alongside wife Bipasha Basu while Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn and also as a guest in Bigg Boss 14.

Check out Karan Singh Grover’s post below:

