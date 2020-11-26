Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti to return with Qubool Hai 2 as Asad and Zoya

Advtg.

Popular show Qubool Hai is returning as a web series on Zee5 and will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, who played Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui in the original.

The 10-episode romantic drama, titled Qubool Hai 2.0, will be centered around the lead couple but will have a new premise. Shooting will begin this month.

Karan Singh Grover shared a poster on his Instagram and captioned, “Coming soon!!! Laut aa raha hai pyaar bhara mausam with Asad and Zoya. #QuboolHai2Point0 #ComingSoon”

Karan was last seen in the MX Player series Dangerous, alongside wife Bipasha Basu while Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn and also as a guest in Bigg Boss 14.

Check out Karan Singh Grover’s post below: