OTT News

Karishma Tanna is Karishma Tanna is Lost is a lovely place!

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Karishma Tanna on Thursday shared a stunning picture in a sizzling red outfit, admitting that she is lost in her thoughts lately.

Karishma posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, Karishma is seen dressed in a burnt red lacy brassiere as she strikes a pose for the camera.

She wrote as the caption with the first picture: “Lost in my own thoughts”.

“Lost is a lovely place to find yourself,” she wrote alongside the second image.

Karishma will soon be seen in “Lahore Confidential”, which revolves around an Indian woman who, amidst her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, is engaged for intelligence duty in Pakistan. The film mixes a sense of patriotism with thrills and old-school romance.

Created by crime writer S. Hussain Zaidi, it also marks the directorial digital comeback of Kunal Kohli. The film features Karishma Tanna, Arunoday Singh and Richa Chadha.

The Zee5 film will premiere on February 4.  –ians/dc/vnc

