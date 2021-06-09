Karma Takapa: Acting is more daunting

Adv.

Actor-filmmaker Karma Takapa, who rose to popularity with his portrayal of the shaman ‘Dev’ in the new web series ‘The Last Hour’, finds acting a more daunting process than filmmaking.

Karma, who graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, specialises in direction and screenplay writing. ‘The Last Hour’ marked his debut in acting and on the digital platform.

“Acting is more daunting. I think it is a craft that I have studied and have learned and have practiced for a short period of time. It becomes more daunting when you are put in a position where you have to explore something that you are not really, let’s say fully equipped…. That becomes more daunting,” Karma told IANS.



He said the dynamics change when coming in front of the camera.

“When I am a filmmaker, I know what I am getting at and what I am doing. When you are an actor on the set, the dynamics change in terms of how you look at a show or how see the process,” he said.

The show, which has been shot in Sikkim, revolves around an investigating officer probing a mysterious death. He takes the help of Dev, a man with supernatural power, to crack the case.



It streams on Amazon Prime Video.