Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy' to release directly on OTT

By Glamsham Bureau
The Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Freddy’ is taking the direct-to-digital route. The film, which also stars Alaya F, is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik in a never seen before avatar. The film will soon drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Kartik said: “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory.”

The film has been produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said: “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar.”

