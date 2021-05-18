8 riveting murder mysteries that are a must watch

Adv.

If you’re looking for a good distraction or a gripping series that you can binge on, then here’s the perfect line-up of thrilling murder mysteries for you. Choose from an array of titles including the riveting award-winner Sharp Objects with a shocking climax, whodunit drama The Undoing starring superstars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and The Outsider, a murder mystery featuring supernatural forces, among many others that will keep you on the edge of your seats till the very end.

These titles have won accolades at the most prestigious award ceremonies around the world – Big Little Lies swept the Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards and Critics’ Choice Television Award and many other award functions for its incredible performances, storyline and direction, while Sharp Objects, The Outsider, The Undoing and Devs were also recognised at various international award platforms. Catch all these titles along with new episodes of Mare of Easttown, a gripping series about a local murder starring Kate Winslet as a detective, along with many more such thrilling titles on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Mare of Easttown

As her life crumbles around her, a small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan investigates a local murder.

Cast: Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle

The Undoing

Life for a successful therapist in New York begins to unravel on the eve of publishing her first book.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Édgar Ramírez, Lily Rabe

The Head

When a summer crew returns to their research base after 6 months away, they find most of the Winterers dead or missing.

Cast: Katharine O’Donnelly, Alexandre Willaume, Alvaro Morte, Laura Bach

The Outsider

When a supernatural force edges its way into a seemingly straightforward murder investigation, it leads a seasoned cop to question everything he believes in.

Cast: Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, Julianne Nicholson, Mare Winningham

Sharp Objects

Reporter Camille Preaker, returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two preteen girls, following a stay in a psychiatric hospital.

Cast: Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Eliza Scanlen, Chris Messina

CB Strike

A retired soldier-turned-private detective in London solved some of the difficult cases slipped away from the observation of police with his personal assistance.

Cast: Tom Burke, Holliday Grainger, Kerr Logan

Big Little Lies

Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode, and promises hang in the balance as the Monterey Five struggle to keep the biggest secret of all.

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zeo Kravitz, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling

Devs

A young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secretive development division of her employer, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.

Cast: Sonoya Mizuno, Alex Garland, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Cailee Spaeny