Watch teaser of ‘Kaun? Who Did It?’ Season 2

After a successful first season of ‘Kaun? Who Did It?’, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment in collaboration with Flipkart Video is all set to launch season 2 of India’s first interactive crime-thriller, that allows the audience to participate in the mystery-solving process. Releasing the teaser of the show, the makers gave a glimpse into the world of crime, suspense and edge-of-the-seat thrill, piquing the interests of the audience.

Creating a buzz for its unique and intriguing concept, ‘Kaun? Who Did It?’ became India’s first interactive crime-thriller series, launched in January, this year. Harping on the fascination to solve a murder mystery amongst the audience, Sikhya Entertainment along with Flipkart Video launched the innovative concept of viewer-participation in a crime-thriller.

The crime fiction series helmed by showrunner Umesh Bist (of Pagglait fame) and written by veteran TV writer Sunjoy Shekhar, features a new murder mystery in every episode, set on the premise of a retired super cop Adi Bhagat, played by Sushant Singh joining hands with Inspector Malini portrayed by Samvedna Suwalka, to unearth new cases.

Left on a cliff-hanger in first season, the teaser of the second installment promises to unfold the mystery between Adi and Malini’s relationship post Sushant’s character gets caught in a coup with a murder himself.

The episodes provide four options at various stages to build your discretion about the case and feed in your answers, towards the end of the episode, viewer can submit their response and stand a chance to win exciting rewards to be redeemed on Flipkart.

Offering the viewers to rummage through the evidence and witness the suspect put forth their side of the story as the crime is reconstructed by the sleuths, ‘Kaun? Who Did It?’ promises the audience an enthralling journey to unfold the culprits through skillful analysis.

Giving the one-of-a-kind chance to play detective from the comfort of your phone, the interactive crime-thriller exhibits yet another innovative approach of story telling by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. Latest releases from Sikhya Entertainment include Soorarai Pottru (2020) starring Suriya and Pagglait (2021) starring Sanya Malhotra. This is Sikhya’s second collaboration with Flipkart Video after ‘Zindagi inshort’ (2020), an anthology of 7 short films.

The show will be live on the Flipkart App starting, 22nd May, 2021.