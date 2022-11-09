scorecardresearch
'Keep Julia Roberts from 'Pretty Woman' in mind': 'Breathe' director's brief to Saiyami Kher

Wednesday is a crucial day for actress Saiyami Kher as the new season of her web show 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' drops on OTT.

By Glamsham Bureau

Wednesday is a crucial day for actress Saiyami Kher as the new season of her web show ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ drops on OTT. The actress, who plays the character of Shirley, a confidant to Abhishek’s character ‘J’, shared that she modelled her character on Julia Roberts’ Vivian Ward from ‘Pretty Woman’.

Talking about the same, Saiyami said: “Shirley was a very challenging character and I tried to take care of the smallest details while portraying her. Our director Mayank and I sat and brainstormed a lot. His brief to me was to keep Julia Roberts from ‘Pretty Woman’ in mind. Which gave me great direction.”

Bringing Shirley to life had her own set of challenges for the actress. Although Shirley is an escort by profession and is quite strong-headed in her approach, Saiyami was extra careful that the character did not come across stereotypical.

“We tend to stereotype characters like these and we paid special attention to not do that. Shirley is hardened by her profession and the world but she is actually very vulnerable and soft. That’s what I always kept in mind.”

Meanwhile, she is currently busy with ‘Ghoomer’, which is captained by R. Balki. It tells the story of a coach and his prodigy, where she plays the part of a cricketer. Her next release after Breathe will be Ashwiny Tiwari’s web directorial debut of ‘Faadu’.

